Girl dances to SRK's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on crowded railway station, viral video shows what happened next

One such clip of a girl dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' on a crowded railway station has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a huge box office success. The film continues to break records even after 20 days in theatres. It has now surpassed the Rs 950-crore mark globally and is on track to surpass the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office. Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023, and it broke several records in Hindi cinema. Pathaan has reached yet another milestone, becoming the first film in history to gross Rs 100 crore in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh!

The movie's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'  has been making headlines for quite some time now. Many people have copied the song's hook steps, and some have even recreated it in different versions. One such clip of a girl dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'  on a crowded railway station has surfaced on the internet. The influencer in the video is Saheli Rudra, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

Posted by Saheli, the girl who is quite popular online for her dance videos and lip-syncing reels. She can be seen wearing beautiful attireand nailing the hooksteps of Jhoome Jo Pathaan with a beaming smile on her face. And without any doubt, she completely burned the internet with her sizzling dance moves . However, near the end of the video, we see one cop trying to stop Saheli from dancing in a public place.

The video was shared on January 8. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 5.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Netizens absolutely loved Saheli's sizzling dance moves and showered praises for the girl in the comment section.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
"Wow, so good," one Instagram user commented. "Kis kis ne ye clip 2 baar dekhi?" another asked. "This is so good, wow mazza aagya," a third said. "She's a carbon copy of Deepika Padukone," said a fourth.

