Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' on crowded street, viral video wows internet

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang has not faded away. However, we are not here to discuss another quote made by a political party leader. Instead, this article will gonna delight you as we are gonna show you a video of a girl grooving to Pathaan's song Besharam Rang which has gone crazy viral on social media, and trust us, it is a must-watch. The girl in the clip is identified as Saheli Rudra and the clip has amassed a whopping 4.2 million views till now.

In the viral video, Saheli can be seen grooving to Pathaan's hit song Besharam Rang on the crowded street with gusto. Her killer moves and on-point performance wowed netizens. Her steps were simply on-point and she completely nailed the hook steps as well. The enthusiasm of Saheli will make you want to stand up and shake a leg as well. "Public reaction" reads the clip caption.

Since this clip was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 4 million times and has 130,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens were simply impressed after watching Saheli's performance.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Dance he ekk Nasha hei.....jine nehi atha vo tho bura bolenge hi....keep rocking mam" A second person said, "Good enjoy forget what others says do what makes u happy and be with who makes you smile ." Another person said, "Loved your performance.. impressive." A fourth person said, "OMG This is so so so good" Many others have reacted to the clip using heart emojis.

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to be released on January 25, 2023, during the Republic Day weekend, with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will play Pathaan, a RAW field agent. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music for Pathaan, and Sanchit and Ankit Balhara wrote the score. The first single, Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone, was a huge success when it was released on December 12, 2022.