Girl dances on waterlogged road to create Insta reel, viral video angers internet

Amidst the growing trend of creating Instagram reels through public dancing, a viral video captures a girl dancing on a waterlogged road.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

The modern era of social media has brought about various trends, and one that has gained significant momentum is the practice of dancing at public places to create captivating Instagram reels. The allure of expressing oneself through dance and sharing it with the world has attracted numerous enthusiasts. Whether it's a bustling metro station, a crowded bus stop, or even a waterlogged road, people have embraced the idea of turning public spaces into their dance floors.

This viral trend has left an indelible mark on the online community, as countless individuals have encountered dancers showcasing their skills in unexpected locations. What started as a harmless way to have fun and entertain followers has now evolved into a widespread phenomenon, with an ever-increasing number of participants pushing the boundaries of creativity and audacity.

However, the trend reached its tipping point when a recent Instagram reel took the internet by storm, leaving the online community divided. The video featured Instagram user Sanjana Lamyan gracefully dancing on a waterlogged road. 

As the video of the girl dancing on the waterlogged road spread across social media, the stark contrast in reactions between the people present at the scene and the online community became evident. While the people on the road appeared indifferent to the situation, finding it perhaps a common occurrence in the age of social media, the online community couldn't contain their amusement, frustration, and concern.

Funny comments inundated the reels as people found humor in the unusual location for a dance performance. Many users shared light-hearted jokes and memes, using the opportunity to inject some laughter into their feeds. However, amidst the humor, there were others who expressed their exasperation with the trend and its apparent disregard for safety and responsible behavior.

One user commented, "Poor people, what all they have to see live on the roads today,"

Another user expressed a more serious concern, writing, "This needs to stop seriously." 

The call for action was evident in a comment that read, "Authorities, when are you going to take action against such people?

