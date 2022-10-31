Girl consumes disinfectant from police station’s washroom, where she was held for killing boyfriend

Greeshma, the 22 year old woman from Thiruvananthapuram tried to kill herself on Monday after owning up the murder of her boyfriend Sharon.

She consumed the disinfectant kept inside the washroom of the police station. Now, she has been shifted to Medical College Hospital. It is reported that Greeshma vomited while walking towards the police jeep.

The crime branch meanwhile claims that Greeshma has faked her suicide attempt. Strict action will be taken against officers who were in charge of Greeshma's safety, while under custody, says Rural SP D Shilpa.

Greeshma’s condition is stable now, according to the police officers. The interrogation will begin as soon as she regains her health.

In the previous interrogation, Gareeshma had admitted to poisoning Sharon. Sharon breathed his last on October 25.

Greeshma spiked Sharon’s drink with a pesticide named Kapiq. She called her boyfriend in her house with the sole purpose of killing him.

Greeshma and her parents have been contacted by the investigating team for more questioning. Greeshma and her parents were interrogated separately as well. After hours of protracted questioning, her defence began to unravel. Finally, she requested Sharon to have the Ayurvedic medicine she had tainted with a pesticide her uncle had stored for agricultural purposes.