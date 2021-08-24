Girl complains about boyfriend not doing anything for her birthday, hilarious rant goes viral

Having great expectations for your birthday is nothing extraordinary for a girl, especially when it comes to expecting a surprise from her partner. In a video posted on Twitter, a girl explained how it feels when those expectations are not met, in a funny and relatable way.

The girl has posted a funny and relatable video where she is ranting about her boyfriend not putting in enough efforts for her birthday.

In the hilarious video, the girl goes off on a mini-rant, explaining how her partner has failed to make her feel special on her previous birthdays. She also talked about the kind of expectations she has from her partner for her birthday this year, and how she would react if her expectations are not met.

Also read WATCH: Video of anaconda crossing highway in Brazil goes viral

The girl talked about how a simple cake and a meal is not sufficient anymore, and how her partner must put in extra efforts to make sure that her birthday is a success, as she does for him. She said that during her last birthday celebration, her boyfriend just got her a cake and took her out for lunch. She also emphasized that “cake to koi bhi kaat sakta hai”.

When her partner asks what he should do differently this year to impress her, she remarks that if he has to ask what to do for her birthday, then he is not making it special or unique for her. She said, “Ab wo bhi mai bataungi ki special kya karna hai.”

As her partner failed to understand her expectations from him, she said in an angered tone, “Agar tune kuch plan nahi kiya hoga iss baar, to mai cake nahi kaatungi. Cake sacchi tere muh pe maar dungi.”

The girl’s rant on birthdays struck a chord with many women on Twitter and the hilarious video went viral, with nearly 1.4 lakh views and over 400 shares. While some people on Twitter related with her expectations from her partner, many also took this opportunity to point out how women and their demands are complex.