Girl comforts calf in adorable viral video, internet reacts

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Don't you think calf are the cutest animals? The internet is jam-packed with videos of cow calf doing the most mundane tasks with such cuteness that they can melt your heart in seconds. Whatever they do is mesmerizing to watch, from rolling in the grass to lazing around. Now, a video that has gone viral on social media features a girl comforting a calf. The short clip will make you crave for the weekend already. The clip was posted by a user name @cow_lover_255 on Instagram and has over 4k likes.

In the short clip, the calf can be seen comfortably sitting on girl's lap. The girl can be seen planting kisses on calf's head and trust us it is so captivating to watch. "Jo Tainu Dhoop Lagiya Vee" reads the clip caption.

The internet obviously loved the clip, as it has received nearly 4k likes and over 50k views. In the comments section, netizens gushed over the adorable calf. "Mere pass v bilkul chotu sa baby h Jo 4 din phle hui h.. so so cute the video is..i really want to hug the calf ,' "a user stated. Another comment reads, "Awww. the clip ,made my day.. What a gorgeous animal, wow. He's doing so well, I want to hug him so cute."