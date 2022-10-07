Search icon
Girl comforting cheetah is the sweetest video you’ll see today!

A video of a girl comforting a cheetah has gone viral on social media for obvious reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If animal videos make you happy, you should definitely watch this. A video of a girl comforting a cheetah has gone viral on social media for obvious reasons. The video which is shared on Instagram by user named @african_animal has gone immensely viral on the internet and garnered over a million views.

As seen in the clip, the lady fondles the cheetah with her hands and starts pampering him without any fear. The cheetah also feels comfortable with her. The girl's gestures and the wild cat’s adorable facial expressions make the video a delight to watch. We are sure that you'll going to watch this entire clip again and again. 

The internet is absolutely in love with this clip. The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated more than 31k likes. “This is so cute,” expressed an Instagram user. “Nothing to see here just a Lamborghini Murder Cat wanting love and affection just like the rest of us” posted another. “Amazin cats . Just goes to show you how far a little love and attention goes in this world.,” commented a third. “Aww! Cute and adorable” wrote a fourth.

 

 

