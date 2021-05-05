Girl catches man who was taking secret photos of her, video goes VIRAL

A girl and her friend are earning praise from netizens after they confronted a man who followed and secretly took pictures of them in public.

The girls were walking through an airport when the man started following them. The girls were informed by the people that the man had been taking their pictures secretly.

The girls then decided to confront him and filmed the whole exchange on smartphone and then shared it on TikTok.

In the video, one girl is heard saying to the man: "Were you taking photos of us? We were just told you were taking photos of us."

The other then asked: "Is there any way we could see your camera roll?"

The man declined and said, "Why can't we see your camera roll if you weren't taking pictures of us? Can you just pull out your camera roll?"

The man tried to walk away from the spot but the women followed him and kept on asking him questions about the photos. The man then replied, "No that's okay, I wasn't [taking pictures] don't worry about."

The man then seems to admit to clicking the photos and tells the pair he'll "get rid of it", with one of the women responding: "Sir, it's really weird to take pictures of females in public without their permission. So you should never do that again. Imagine if we were your daughter or someone related to you. It's not okay, so delete them."

When the man told the women that he would delete their photos, the woman forced him to delete them in front of her. "[Delete them] in front of me right now... you think I'm joking? Delete them in front of me right now. I see you shaking. I see the photos. I see the photos right there, delete them," said the woman.

The women later found that the man had clicked five photos of the girls and was unwilling to delete them after they asked him to do that.