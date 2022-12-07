Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Girl casually walks with 3 mighty lions, internet reacts to viral video

. In the viral video, the woman can be seen casually walking with wild cats

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Girl casually walks with 3 mighty lions, internet reacts to viral video
Screengrab

New Delhi: We've seen a lot of strange videos, but this one is by far the strangest. A video of a woman walking with lions has gone crazy viral on social media. We can't decide whether this is brave or stupid. In the viral video, the woman can be seen casually walking with wild cats. Given the woman's calm demeanor, we can assume this isn't her first time pulling a stunt like this. The shocking video was shared on Instagram by @girlfromparadise9. Take a look at this:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

In the viral clip, a woman can be seen casually taking three lions out on a walk. The wild cat does not attack either the woman or the person filming the video. The final frame shows the woman patting and rubbing the predator's body. The video appears to be an adaptation of the late Steve Irwin's show in Hindi. The Australian zookeeper known as the "crocodile hunter" adored animals and was well-known for it.

READ: Rat 'attends' meeting and enjoys cake, viral video leaves netizens in splits

For obvious reasons, the short video clip went viral. After watching the video, netizens were taken aback. They took to the comments section to express their opinions. While some users applaud the woman for her bravery, others believe she made a mistake and advise others not to try it in real life. "It's too dangerous," one user wrote. "Mam, please be extra careful.. wild cats are not toys," said another user.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.