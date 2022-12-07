Girl casually walks with 3 mighty lions, internet reacts to viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: We've seen a lot of strange videos, but this one is by far the strangest. A video of a woman walking with lions has gone crazy viral on social media. We can't decide whether this is brave or stupid. In the viral video, the woman can be seen casually walking with wild cats. Given the woman's calm demeanor, we can assume this isn't her first time pulling a stunt like this. The shocking video was shared on Instagram by @girlfromparadise9. Take a look at this:

In the viral clip, a woman can be seen casually taking three lions out on a walk. The wild cat does not attack either the woman or the person filming the video. The final frame shows the woman patting and rubbing the predator's body. The video appears to be an adaptation of the late Steve Irwin's show in Hindi. The Australian zookeeper known as the "crocodile hunter" adored animals and was well-known for it.

For obvious reasons, the short video clip went viral. After watching the video, netizens were taken aback. They took to the comments section to express their opinions. While some users applaud the woman for her bravery, others believe she made a mistake and advise others not to try it in real life. "It's too dangerous," one user wrote. "Mam, please be extra careful.. wild cats are not toys," said another user.