Several social media influencers have shared a heartwarming story from a restaurant. A girl named Evelyn placed a food order in large quantity at a restaurant, reportedly "as a joke." However, she never showed up to pick up her order, more so she even blocked the restaurant's phone number. The restaurant staff was left in despair over a loss, having invested time and resources into preparing the food. Interestingly, the incident which could have turned ugly, fortunately, turned out to be a heartwarming moment.

Actually, the restaurant chose to respond with kindness instead of blasting at the girl. They wrote to Evelyn expressing their concern and goodwill, rather than accusing her of wasting their time and resources. “Our motto has always been, and will continue to be: 'SUCCESS IS HERE,' and for that reason, all we can do is wish you success, despite your poor choice,” the restaurant wrote. Coincidently, that very night, a man named Mr Fernando showed up, looking for some help. He had no food and was struggling to feed his grandchildren. And the restaurant offered him the food which was ordered by Evelyn.

Not only did the restaurant staff provide him with the food, but they also offered him a hot meal and a drink. In a grateful gesture, Mr Fernando offered to leave his phone as a form of collateral until he could repay them. However, the restaurant kindly refused, showcasing their genuine goodwill. “But, of course, we refused…” the restaurant wrote. “You can’t imagine his smile: he wasn’t just bringing home dinner, but also breakfast and lunch for the next day,” the restaurant's post highlighted the joy on Mr. Fernando's face, noting that he wasn't just taking home dinner, but also breakfast and lunch for the next day.

Moved by his situation, the restaurant decided to extend their kindness further, promising to provide meals for Mr Fernando and his grandkids for the rest of the month. The note ended their note by saying “There was no resentment, only a reminder of why their motto is SUCCESS IS HERE.”

This viral story resonated with many on social media, as one Facebook user commented, "I feel that God had a hand in this situation… Karma has a way of reaching you - keep that in mind before you do something else like that again." Another user noted, "What Satan means as harm, God will use for good. This is a wonderful example!!!" A third user added, "May God bless the people of the restaurant and the granddad and his grandchildren and I really hope this girl will get some sense after this 'prank'." The restaurant's selfless act has inspired a wave of positivity online, highlighting the power of goodwill.

Meanwhile, the details about the restaurant and a girl named Evelyn were initially unclear, however, the viral story about a sushi restaurant's kindness has been identified as a real incident that occurred in January 2023 at Kito Sushi in Durango, Mexico. The investigation revealed the restaurant's Facebook post about the incident is no longer available.