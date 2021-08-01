Girl beats taxi driver in the presence of police, causes massive traffic jam - WATCH viral video

The incident took place at Lucknow's Awadh crossing in the evening

Social media is a hub of viral videos where we often see people fighting with policemen, starting a brawl or even proposing the person they love when comes to romantic gestures and to add to that list, another video has gone viral from Lucknow.

In the video, a girl is seen hitting and slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road in Lucknow near its Awadh crossing. The video is undated and is being shared widely on social media. Many have come forward and criticised the girl for her behaviour.

The video was first shared on Twitter by Megh Updates, who captioned it, "Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone in spite of him asking for Reason." In another tweet, it was said that another man who came to the rescue of the driver also became the victim of the girl as she can be seen hitting him as well.

The video shows that the incident took place at a zebra crossing making the traffic stop leading to a massive traffic jam. Even though the traffic police personnel tried to intervene, the girl continued slapping and hitting the cab driver.

People in the background can be heard criticising the girl and calling her names like badtameez (mannerless) and some of them even questioned the situation and wondered what if it was a guy in the girl's place, would this have gone on for this long.

The video seems to be recorded by one of the bystanders in the crowd. The girl in the video kept dragging the driver by his collar and requested for female police personnel to be called and resolve the matter.