Gino Wolf is officially the oldest dog alive, here's everything about the canine | Photo: Guinness World Records

The dog is regarded as one of a person's most devoted friends. On social media, many stories about the close relationship between a human and a dog go viral. Guinness World Records recently declared a dog from California to be the oldest living dog. Gino Wolf, the dog, was born in September 2000 and is now 22 years old.

Alex Wolf adopted him from the Humane Society of Boulder Valley in Colorado two years after he was born. "I've taken great care of him over the years and he is still in relatively very good shape...and really cute still which is surprising considering his age," the dog's owner told Guinness World Records.

The dog's owner highlights Gino's longevity to his own zest for life, a healthy balanced diet, and veterinary care. On November 15, 2022, Gino celebrated his 22nd birthday in Los Angeles, California, the United States. Gino enjoys activities like taking naps by the fire, munching on salmon snacks, and riding around the neighbourhood in a waggon as he ages because his eyesight isn't as good as it once was.

In fact, Wolf took a particularly long car ride to honour Gino's Guinness World Record. He hopes to use Gino's status as the "oldest dog living" as a medium to bring up awareness and funds for pet adoption and animal activism. Wolf has already contacted local nonprofits to look into options.

Gino had more energy when he was younger, according to Alex, who added that Gino preferred the large dog park to the smaller one. Gino was delighted that big dogs would join him around as though he were their fearless leader. Alex told Today.com that Gino always had "big dog energy."

