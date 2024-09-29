'Gifts like this in wedding...': Parents of bride surprise newlyweds with Coldplay concert tickets, watch

In a world where wedding gifts often include bed sheets, wall clocks, and cutlery sets, one couple received a surprise that stood out. Utsavi Zatakia and Smeet Doshi went viral when the bride’s parents gifted them Coldplay concert tickets. Their happy reaction to this special gift caught the attention of many online.

Although this moment happened back in February, the video has resurfaced recently because Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai next January. Fans are eager to get tickets for what promises to be an amazing show. The couple's excitement has resonated with music lovers, making their reaction a popular topic among Coldplay fans in India.

The wedding video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘thisisutsaviandsmeet’, with the caption, “Best wedding gift one could get! #thisisUS.” People flooded the comments section, praising the bride’s parents for being so thoughtful. Many agreed that the concert tickets were the “best gift.”

Viewers added their own funny remarks. One user joked, “They meant it when they said—shaadi krke jana jaha jana hai (Go wherever you want after your marriage).” Another said, “Plot twist: they got married for the Coldplay concert.” Others expressed their wish for similar gifts, saying, “I’ll get married only if someone gives me this.”

This sweet moment shows that weddings can be about more than just traditional gifts. They can also be about creating fun experiences.