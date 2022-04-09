‘Gift ka jugaad done’: Man steals money from groom’s cash garland, video goes viral

Are you sick and tired of purchasing expensive wedding gifts for your friends and family members? This new technique of getting one’s money’s worth in a wedding function will not only leave you impressed but will leave you laughing your socks off!

In a recent viral video, a man can be seen stealing money from the groom’s traditional money garland without him even noticing! This hilarious video left the netizens laughing and applauding the “desi jugaad” done by the man.

In the short clip shared on a meme page on Instagram, a man can be seen stealthily approaching the cash garland around the groom’s neck, which is a popular accessory in weddings and retreating with a fist full of cash without the groom even knowing.

He feels like he has not been caught by anyone, but his stealth was matched by the cameraman, who sneakily captured the entire ordeal, much to our delight. In the first attempt of the “desi money heist”, the man had to come back with no cash in his hands.

The second time he approached the groom, who seems to be his friend, he was able to come back with a fistful of cash. Making the video funnier, the background music on the video is the theme song from the famous show about Harshad Mehta, ‘Scam 1992’.

The video was uploaded by a meme page on Instagram called meemlogy, and has nearly one lakh views now. The video has been liked and shared by netizens hundreds of times, with some internet users leaving super funny reactions to the video.

One user commented on the video “gift ka jugaad done” while another user compared him to the beloved Professor and called the video “desi Money Heist.” One user also hilariously commented “Dhandha karo to bada karo warna na karo.”