Giant wall-like waves crash seaside Hawaii wedding, WATCH chilling video with more than 8 million views

A video is currently going viral on Twitter which shows giant, scary waves crashing at a wedding seaside in Hawaii. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Kaniela Ing, a former legislator. According to a report in Khon2, a local media outlet, the incident occurred on Saturday at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island.

The viral video, which has more than 8 million views on Twitter, shows giant waves descending on the wedding venue, destroying everything in its wake. The video also shows the guests running away as the waves continued to wreak havoc. The big wall-like waves are sure to panic anyone.

Kaniela, who is also the National Campaign Director for afuture.org, captioned the video saying, "If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you."

Sharing another video, he added, "The thing about sea level rise is that it won’t rise level. It’ll be punctuated by dramatic events like these. But exponentially more frequent and intense than it is now. Within our lifetimes."

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident, the couple, Dillon and Riley Murphy told Khon2, "We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple of things and this big wall basically just showed up. Luckily there was no food in any of the containers."