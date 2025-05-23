A video featuring a massive ostrich casually taking a stroll along a bustling street in Kerala's Ernakulam district has left netizens in awe and confused at the same time!

A video featuring a massive ostrich casually taking a stroll along a bustling street in Kerala's Ernakulam district has left netizens in awe and confused at the same time! Imagine you stepped out to buy groceries and you found a massive ostrich walking down the road, accompanying you to the store - funny yet scary!

Well, the scenario came to life in Kerala where the giant bird was seen making its way down the road, as onlookers watched in disbelief. One of the most wholesome moments from the video is when a man was captured gesturing at the bird, guiding its path. Interestingly, the bird seemed to follow the directions and started walking along.

The unexpected encounter has grabbed netizens' attention with the clip garnering over 7.3 million views.

The reality behind the bizarre incident was unfolded as Liji Rakesh, president of the Edathala panchayat, revealed that the ostrich is among three-four such birds being taken care by an individual at his home.

"The ostrich is among three or four such birds being reared by a private individual at his home. They are being taken care of as pets. That day, one particular ostrich got loose and came out on the road where people were surprised and took photos and videos. It may have travelled a few hundred metres before it was caught and brought back to the individual's home. A lot of people called me asking about it after videos of it went viral on social media,” Rakesh said in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Someone is playing Jumanji for real", an user jokingly wrote.

Another user commented, "That bird’s got better road sense than most drivers here.”

A third joined, "Imagine getting stuck in traffic because an ostrich is taking a stroll.”