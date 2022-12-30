Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Giant lion flaunts its silky hair in viral video, netizens ask 'konsa shampoo lagate ho'

A recent video shows a giant male lion in the Masai Mara in Kenya, East Africa, with a gigantic mane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Giant lion flaunts its silky hair in viral video, netizens ask 'konsa shampoo lagate ho'
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you love watching wildlife and animal videos, you've come to the right place. The internet is brimming with videos featuring the unseen antics of wild animals. And a recent video shows a giant male lion in the Masai Mara in Kenya, East Africa, with a gigantic mane that has gone viral on the internet. Gabriele Corno, a Twitter account that posts wildlife videos, shared the 16-second clip and it has already gone viral with over 4.6 million views within minutes of being made available online. We are sure that the short segment will surely gonna delight you. Watch it here: 

The viral video shows an adult lion flaunting its gigantic mane. The mane of a male lion is the fur that surrounds his face. In the video, the lion's mane can be seen swishing in the air. The lion appears relaxed as it basks in the sun and relishes the scenery. "The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya" reads the video caption.

READ: Viral video: Men rescue 'frozen' deer, internet applauds them

This video was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been viewed 4.6 million times. The clip also has received 76,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens loved the clip and gushed over it in the comments section of the post.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Let’s just hope and pray that this magnificent animal doesn’t end up the trophy of some Hunter for the right price retweet if you agree" Another user added, "Is this how lions are on a normal day or this particular one just has swag and attitude?" A third person said, "Most amazing thing is that he's aware of being the King."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo splurges Rs 174 crore on most expensive mansion in Portugal
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tina Dabi, IAS and Jaisalmer DM, drives THIS 2393 cc, 150 BHP car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.