Giant lion flaunts its silky hair in viral video, netizens ask 'konsa shampoo lagate ho'

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you love watching wildlife and animal videos, you've come to the right place. The internet is brimming with videos featuring the unseen antics of wild animals. And a recent video shows a giant male lion in the Masai Mara in Kenya, East Africa, with a gigantic mane that has gone viral on the internet. Gabriele Corno, a Twitter account that posts wildlife videos, shared the 16-second clip and it has already gone viral with over 4.6 million views within minutes of being made available online. We are sure that the short segment will surely gonna delight you. Watch it here:

The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya pic.twitter.com/OSR7rswdxw — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 27, 2022

The viral video shows an adult lion flaunting its gigantic mane. The mane of a male lion is the fur that surrounds his face. In the video, the lion's mane can be seen swishing in the air. The lion appears relaxed as it basks in the sun and relishes the scenery. "The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya" reads the video caption.

This video was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been viewed 4.6 million times. The clip also has received 76,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens loved the clip and gushed over it in the comments section of the post.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Let’s just hope and pray that this magnificent animal doesn’t end up the trophy of some Hunter for the right price retweet if you agree" Another user added, "Is this how lions are on a normal day or this particular one just has swag and attitude?" A third person said, "Most amazing thing is that he's aware of being the King."