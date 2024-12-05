Residents of a Thai village were left terrified as they heard "ghostly sounds" for three consecutive days from a nearby forest last month. Here's what happened next.

As per the report, the sounds were actually of a Chinese man who was trapped in a well. Upon investigation, the concerned authorities searched the forest and rescued him from a 12-meter-deep well.

Here's what happened

The Thai village, based alongside Thailand-Myanmar border, was plagued with terror as residents heared "ghostly sounds" for three consecutive days, last month. When they informed the local autorities about the sounds, they searched the forest. To their surprise, the sounds were coming from a Chinese man, who was trapped in a well.

The victim had bruises all over his body and a fracture in his left wrist. After the 30-minute-long rescue operation, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the injured person has been identified as Liu Chuanyi, a 22-year-old Chinese man. He was wandering in the forest and somehow, fell into the well where he remained trapped for three days without food or water.

He would scream for help every hour or so. However, the villagers mistook the sounds for a paranormal activity. The victim is now out of danger, the report said.