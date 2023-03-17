Search icon
Ghaziabad: YouTuber Prince Dixit detained for celebrating birthday on car roof, watch viral video

As a video went viral showing Prince standing on top of cars with his friends and disobeying traffic laws, the Delhi police arrested him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Ghaziabad: YouTuber Prince Dixit detained for celebrating birthday on car roof, watch viral video
Picture credits: Twitter- @ANI

A YouTuber named Prince Dixit was detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday for breaking the city's driving laws. Standing atop the moving vehicle roofs on NH-24 close to Pandav Nagar, he and his pals celebrated his birthday in November of last year. Police detained Dixit after a video of the event gained widespread distribution on social media.

The YouTuber and his pals can be seen standing on the seats of the moving cars while driving at high speeds, with loud music playing in the background.

The viral video was reported to Delhi Police on Thursday. “Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of the incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders,” Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday. 

Authorities are searching for Dixit's friends who took part in the event as well. 

Prince admitted to police during questioning that the video was taken on November 16 of last year. On his birthday, he claimed that the video was recorded while travelling from NH24 to Shakarpur. 

