Ghaziabad: Video from late-night farmhouse party goes viral, FIR registered (screengrab from the video)

A video of a late-night party has gone viral on social media. In the video, female dancers can be seen dancing and notes are being thrown at them. In the middle of the party, liquor bottles and glasses are also seen kept there. The incident took place at a farmhouse in Ghaziabad.

After the video went viral, Ghaziabad police has registered an FIR in the matter, reports suggest. However, the police said that the video is several days old. Currently, the matter is being investigated.

Check the viral video here:

Two female dancers are seen dancing in the viral video. People present there are smoking hookah. Some people are also seen throwing notes at female dancers. Liquor bottles and glasses are also seen kept there. This video is being told of Ganga Sagar Vatika in Kanavani of Indirapuram police station area.

