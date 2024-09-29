Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

In a significant boost for commuters in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and nearby areas, the much-anticipated Namo Bharat Metro line is set to connect Ghaziabad to the upcoming Noida International Airport. This project aims to enhance travel between Delhi-NCR and the new airport in Jewar.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has conducted an extensive population survey to understand the growing demand for public transport. The findings will help create a comprehensive plan to address the region’s transportation needs, ensuring the metro system is efficient and ready for the future.

According to reports, the Namo Bharat Metro route will span 72.4 km and include 22 proposed stations. It will begin at Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad and extend to Greater Noida West, Alpha One, and the Noida International Airport.

Key areas such as Sector 71 in Noida, Greater Noida West (Noida Extension), Tech Zone 4, and Pari Chowk will be included in the route, further enhancing connectivity across the region.

With a strong focus on improving transportation between Delhi NCR and the new airport, the NCRTC is leading this ambitious metro project. It is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters, offering a comfortable and convenient alternative to road travel.

The metro line is designed to meet the needs of the growing population and will directly serve passengers travelling to the Noida International Airport. Beyond benefiting local residents, the project will also provide easy access for professionals working in Noida and Greater Noida’s tech zones and commercial centres.