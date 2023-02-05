Ghaziabad news: Men dance with rifles while drinking on elevated road, booked after video goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

Ghaziabad viral video: The incidents of making reels or videos on the elevated road in Ghaziabad are taking place despite strict action by the police. In the past, police have booked several people making reels in the area. And now another video is going viral on social media which shows a group of men brandishing rifles, dancing and playing loud music while drinking in the middle of an elevated road in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The police, however, said that they identified the car and its owner. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further action was being taken against the people in the viral video.

The viral shows a few men standing behind a Toyota Fortuner, drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music in the middle of the elevated road in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. The video also shows their rifles as they posed in front of the camera. Check out the viral video below:

The police took cognisance of the incident. After that, the car's number plate was scanned and the driver was identified as Raja Chaudhary, who is a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar. A case has been registered against him. The elevated road in Indirapuram is a 10-km long stretch, connecting Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate at the Delhi border.

एलिवेटिड रोड पर कुछ व्यक्तियों द्वारा एक फोर्चुनर गाड़ी के साथ मार्ग को अवरुद्ध करते हुए शराब पीते तथा हथियारों का प्रदर्शन के वायरल वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर थाना इंदिरापुरम पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जा रही है। बाइट एसीपी इंदिरापुरम pic.twitter.com/FtzvGH7leA — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 5, 2023

