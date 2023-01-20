Ghaziabad: Man allegedly spits in dough while making ‘chapatis’, gets arrested

A man who was allegedly making chapatis (rotis) at a hotel by applying spit in a viral video was arrested by the Ghaziabad police on Thursday. He was allegedly spitting in the dough at a roadside eatery.

The police stated that the video was of a hotel in the Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Tila More police station.

On the Mohan Nagar-Wazirabad (Delhi) Road, in the Pasonda village, stands the roadside eatery where he was preparing "chapatis."

"A viral video was floating on social media from the area under Tila More police station, in which a man was making rotis by applying spit," said Poonam Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sahibabad.

Uttar Pradesh | A video was going viral on social media from the area under Tila More police station, in which a man was making rotis by applying spit. Accused Taseeruddin has been arrested in the case & further legal action is being taken: Poonam Mishra, ACP, Sahibabad (19.01) pic.twitter.com/cHi5jtOrwi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2023

The Sahibabad SP then added that the police had lodged a complaint against the man on January 18 at the Tila More police station.

According to Mishra, a formal investigation report (FIR) has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease harmful to life) and 270 (malignant conduct likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The Ghaziabad police have identified the accused as Taseeruddin and arrested him on the morning of January 19. According to the police, a legal investigation of the accused is underway.