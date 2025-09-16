‘Getting more than...': 21-year-old reveals his earnings from X, shares what he does

Kanav is a 21-year-old engineer who posted a screengrab of his earnings from Elon Musk’s X. He claims that his earnings are more than the average placement of students of his college located in Tier 3.

While content creation takes a massive amount of hard work and consistency for a creator to earn huge amount, a man has claimed to have earned a little over Rs 32,000 just by posting on X platform everyday. According to his bio on X, Kanav is a 21-year-old engineer who posted a screengrab of his earnings from Elon Musk’s X.

Man shares earnings from X

The screenshot of his earnings from X reveals that from July 5 and August 30, Kanav received Rs 67,419 from the social media platform. The money was disbursed in five installments, while the highest one-time payment was Rs 21,097. In August itself, Kanav was able to earn Rs 32,000 just by posting regularly on X. He hinted that this amount was more than what majority of salaried people earn in one month at the start of their career.

posting on x is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/KRl9HdSYm4 — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

“Posting on X is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement, and I literally only started 2 months ago,” wrote Kanan along with posting the screenshot of his earnings.

To prove his point, Kanav shared the average salary that the companies offered after recruiting students from his college during campus placements. While he did not reveal the source of his data, the screenshot he shared shows that the lowest package a company gave was Rs 1 lakh per annum.

The students of his college, located in a "tier 3" city, received the highest pay package during campus placements of Rs 5 lakh per annum, which means that a student received a monthly pay of around Rs 41,000 per month, but the actual amount received, that is in-hand, would be much less after necessary reductions.

How X pays its content creators

X (formerly Twitter) pays its content creators through the Creator Revenue Sharing program. The eligibility for the program is that an X user must possess a Premium subscription. Along with this, the creators must have a minimum of 5 million organic impressions in a period of three months, with at least 500 verified users.

If X approves their content, they then start earning a share of the ad revenue that comes from ads shown in comment section of their posts. Payments are processed every two weeks, with a minimum amount threshold of USD 10.