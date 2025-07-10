Get the shaadi experience without getting Married: Welcome to 'fake wedding' parties

These events are mostly ticketed, but some also take place on college campuses and rooftop bars.

A new fun trend has now started to take over the party scene in Indian metropolises -- fake wedding ceremonies, where you can dress up in colourful traditional attire, dance to the beats of dhol and relish delicious Indian cuisine -- all without the couple. These events are completely wedding-themed parties with everything a real Indian wedding has to offer -- except for the bride and groom. The concept is perfect for those who want to enjoy a wedding-like celebration, but without the couple.

A content creator shared details of such events on Instagram, writing, "Will you attend this wedding? What is your vision? Is this just a fad or will it be a business model?"

Take a look here:

These fake weddings have everything a traditional Indian wedding has to offer -- baraat-like entries, choreographed sangeet, showers of flowers, a fake varmala ceremony and a fake pandit. Guests dress up in full traditional attire, pose for Instagram reels and dance the night away, just like any other Indian wedding.

These events are mostly ticketed, but some also take place on college campuses and rooftop bars. Fake weddings aim to reduce the financial and emotional burden while retaining the cultural energy. They are in line with Gen Z's preference for community, inclusivity and creativity.

People on social media have given mixed reactions to the Instagram post.

A user wrote, ''It's just clubbing in a wedding outfit LoL."

Another said, "Ofc I would, because no one is inviting me to their marriage, so I have only this way to attend a wedding party."

A third user commented, "Maybe these Gen Z may not marry, at least let them enjoy fake weddings.''

Another user wrote, "I'll attend, I haven't attended any wedding for ages, where I can enjoy it fully. I really want such fake weddings in my city..

