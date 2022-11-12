Search icon
German woman plants onions with Indian mother-in-law, viral video impresses desi netizens

Now in a video that has been going viral, a German woman can be seen planting onions on an Indian farm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

New Delhi: It's always fun to see a foreigner embrace and integrate into Indian culture. There are numerous videos on the internet where foreigners learn how to cook traditional Indian food or experiment with Indian attire. Now in a video that has been going viral, a German woman can be seen planting onions on an Indian farm. She is married to an Indian man and works in the field with her mother-in-law to sow onions. Netizens admired the woman for her simplicity and dedication to adapting to a new culture.


The video, which she shared on her Instagram page Namaste Julie, shows her crouching like a pro in a field and prepping the ground to plant onions. The clip, which was recorded by her husband Arjun, goes on to show Julie talking about how 'mazedaar' it is to help out in the fields.

“Mummy Ji ki reaction sabh se acha tha, but seriously, I enjoy the simple life with family a lot! I’m staying already since 1 month in the village of my husband and I’m so happy living with family and so close to nature,” reads the caption of the clip.

The clip went viral, and many netizens praised her. "I really admire your dedication and simplicity," said one Instagram user. Your dedication to Indian culture. Arjun and Julie, may God bless you." "Blending in quite well," another user commented.

