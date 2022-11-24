Search icon
German officials learn cricket from Indian work buddies, viral video impresses desi netizens

The million-dollar video shows German consulate officials learning to play cricket from their Indian colleagues.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

New Delhi: There's no denying that some of the internet's clips are pure doses of serotonin. And this Thursday, we have a bright clip to brighten your day.  Shared on Twitter by Achim Burkart (German Consul for Kerala and Karnataka in Bengaluru), the million-dollar video shows German consulate officials learning to play cricket from their Indian colleagues. If you grew up playing gully cricket, this video will surely bring back memories. Take a look here:

In the video, two Indian employees are seen bowling one by one to a German man who is batting left-handed. The infectious happiness of German officials will remind you of your childhood days as well! “During lunch break my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket Happy to report that the consulate is still intact,” reads the clip caption. 

The clip was posted two days ago on Twitter and has since garnered over 32k views. The viral video elicited a wide range of reactions. While some couldn't stop talking about how amazing the clip was, others said the video captured the pure joys of childhood.

“Many times, during school recess.. book for bat and handkerchief rolled into a ball for ball,” pointed an individual. “It is great sport that connects nations sir. An India germany cricket match would be a wonderful idea to boost tourism and friendly relationshions between the 2 countries” shared another. “Ok but why is he bowling so fast to a person who don't know cricket 
Start slow,” wrote a third. “Ohhh thats very well played sir,” posted a fourth. 

