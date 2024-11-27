A video of a bunch of women singing English songs at, what appeared to be a Haldi ceremony is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens disgusted.

Weddings in India are organised at grand levels, with great pomp and show. There are many traditions such as Haldi, Mehandi, etc, that lead up to the actual wedding rituals. Significant to mention, traditional "geet" (songs) performed at these rituals add to the charm of celebrations.

These traditional "geet" help us stay connected to our roots and often make us nostalgic about our childhood. However, a video of a bunch of women singing English songs at, what appeared to be a Haldi ceremony is rapidly being circulated online, leaving netizens disgusted.

The video, shared on 'X', featured a bunch of women dressed in yellow attires singing English songs to the beats of "Dholki".

"POV- You're at Gen Z Dholki", the video was titled. The viral clip has so far garnered over one lakh views.

However, the "Gen Z Dholki" did not really seem to sit well with netizens. Several netizens have slammed the women, claiming that they are "destroying" the actual traditions.

"Inko koi batao ki ye bohut bure lag rahe hai ye karte hue" (Someone tell them they are looking too bad doing this), an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Sab bigad rahe yeh naye generation ke log" (The new generation is destroying everything).