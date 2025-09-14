Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!

After the Ghbili-style image trend, the Nano Banana AI 3D figurine trend has taken the internet by storm. We're sure it's all over your Insta feed now. You must be wondering how to turn your pictures into dramatic yet beautiful 90s-style Bollywood portraits. We've got you covered.

After the Ghbili-style image trend, the Nano Banana AI 3D figurine trend has taken the internet by storm. We're sure it's all over your Insta feed now. You must be wondering how to turn your pictures into dramatic yet beautiful 90s-style Bollywood portraits and flaunt your looks before your Insta fam! Don't worry, we've got you covered.

In this article, we are going to tell you how to use the viral 'Bana AI Saree' trend to turn your ordinary selfies into retro-style portraits. The viral edits, which are taking over your feed now, include chiffon sarees floating in the wind with golden hour lighting. The popular saree style includes polka-dot sarees, stylish black sarees, and soft floral colours, straight from the 90s. When posted with Alka Yagnik's 90s songs, it's a perfect match!

Step-by-step guide to create your own AI-saree edit

1. Log in to your Google account via Gemini.

2. Once you open Gemini, click "Try Image Editing" and select the Banana icon.

3. Update a solo picture with your face clearly visible.

4. Paste one of the viral prompts (You can use - "Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, polka-dot saree, 90s film aesthetic, with warm lighting, golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow").

5. Let the AI make the magic. Once the image is generated, click on the download option and save it in your gallery.

ALSO READ | You'll love Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Ghibli-style wedding pics! See here