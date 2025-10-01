Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world's richest actor, beats Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger; billionaire King Khan's net worth is..

IND vs WI Test series: Live streaming, head-to-head records, possible Playing XI and more

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu breaks silence on Indian users' data amid Arattai app popularity: 'Customer data is hosted in...'

China's DF-5C Missile: Game-changer that threatens global nuclear balance

Behind Trump's Gaza Blueprint: What India stands to gain or lose

PM Modi, US President Trump likely to hold meeting in Malaysia, first since tariff war

Physics Wallah’s Alakh Pandey debuts in Hurun Rich List 2025, his net worth is Rs..., know story behind India’s biggest ed-tech

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Adani, Ambani or Tata....

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to stay healthy

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her eating habits; what she eats and avoids to be fit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeViral

VIRAL

Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks

Gemini AI Photo Prompts transform selfies into hyper-realistic, cinematic portraits by customising outfits, settings, and lighting while preserving facial identity for unique, trend-worthy digital looks.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 06:22 PM IST

Gemini AI Prompts: 7 trending ideas for boys to create cool, unique looks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In today’s digital age, a simple selfie isn’t enough to stand out. Social media feeds are flooded with photos, but Gemini AI Photo Prompts provide a new way to create stunning, unique, and professional-quality portraits. This tool allows users, especially young men, to transform ordinary pictures into cinematic, hyper-realistic images that look like they were taken by a high-end photographer.

What are Gemini AI Photo prompts?

Gemini AI Photo Prompts are detailed instructions given to Google’s Gemini image-generation model. Instead of simply enhancing colours or adding filters, the AI completely reimagines your image, adjusting your outfit, environment, lighting, and style while keeping your original face intact.

Some popular prompts

Luxury Poolside: A male subject relaxing in a penthouse infinity pool at golden hour, wearing a linen shirt and minimal accessories.

Pastel Minimalism: Casual pastel clothing against a sunlit wall, evoking a soft, high-fashion editorial.

Sophisticated Editorial: Sharp, tailored suits with dramatic shadows and subtle floral props for contrast.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini: Want aesthetic beach portraits? Try THIS prompt to transform your photos into insta-worthy edits

Retro Movie Baddie: Moody vintage look with roses, deep shadows, and a cinematic sunset glow.

Velvet Drama: Rich textures like velvet jackets, deep burgundy backgrounds, and golden spotlighting for a luxury editorial aesthetic.

These prompts demonstrate how carefully crafted instructions can transform an everyday selfie into a creative masterpiece.

ALSO READ: Celebrate Dussehra with Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create festive photos of yourself

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Donald Trump's tariffs hit Indian exports; ADB lowers GDP projection to...
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...
Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, dir
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Maha Ashtami
Durga Ashtami 2025: Best wishes, messages to share on Maha Ashtami
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement, says this on Palestinian statehood
After hailing Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Israeli PM Netanyahu gives BIG statement,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE