Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations

Google India has shared a creative way to design vibrant, handwritten-style digital invitations for Diwali 2025 using its Gemini AI tool. This method allows users to craft personalised and festive invites effortlessly.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 06:30 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Gemini AI prompt: Google India reveals THIS quick trick to create stunning Diwali 2025 invitations
As Diwali approaches on October 20, 2025, preparations are in full swing. If you're looking to add a personal touch to your celebrations, Google India has provided an innovative solution. Through a recent Instagram post, the tech giant demonstrated how its Gemini AI tool can help users create unique, handwritten-style digital invitations for the festival.

The shared prompt enables users to generate invitations with a modern and stylish design, incorporating a colourful and festive vibe. By inputting this prompt into Gemini, users can produce invitations that feature sophisticated colour palettes, elegant patterns, and festive elements, all tailored to the spirit of Diwali.

AI prompt for your Diwali 2025 invitation

To create your personalised Diwali invitation, use the following prompt with Gemini AI:

'A modern and stylish Diwali party invitation with a colourful, festive vibe. Use a sophisticated palette with jewel tones (deep maroon, emerald, sapphire, gold) or warm pastels (peach, coral, lavender). Include elegant abstract patterns, watercolour splashes, and subtle confetti accents. Add festive elements like glowing diyas, lanterns, or minimal rangoli motifs in a contemporary style. Central design can feature a glowing diya or lantern radiating warmth. Typography should combine a graceful handwritten script for 'Diwali Party' with clean sans-serif fonts for the details: Date: 18th October, Time: 7 pm onwards, Venue: Grand Celebration Hall. Overall mood: joyful, inviting, and classy, perfect for adults celebrating the Festival of Lights.'

This prompt guides Gemini to generate an invitation that captures the essence of Diwali, blending traditional elements with modern design aesthetics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Easy steps to create your invitation:

  1. Access the Gemini AI tool through Google's platform.
  2. Input the provided prompt into the tool.
  3. Customise any additional details as desired.
  4. Generate and download your personalised invitation.
  5. Share your festive invite with friends and family via digital platforms.

This approach not only saves time but also adds a personal and creative touch to your Diwali celebrations. By leveraging AI, you can design invitations that stand out and set the tone for a memorable festival.

