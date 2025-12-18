Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta is going viral and getting praise not only for her academic success but also for the emotional reaction she gave knowing her results for the first time. A video showing her reaction to her scores has gone viral as it has been widely shared on social media.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

CLAT 2026 topper Geetali Gupta is going viral and getting praise not only for her academic success but also for the emotional reaction she gave knowing her results for the first time. A video showing her reaction to her scores has gone viral as it has been widely shared on social media. The video, which was first shared by her coaching institute, grabbed her raw and unedited elation while sitting at her home.  

Geetali’s viral video 

First shared on Instagram, the viral video shows Geetali seated on the floor in front of a mandir inside her home eagerly waiting for her results to appear. She is seen nervously refreshing the page that was to show her results on her phone. As she finally sees her scores, the nervousness quickly disappears, turning into a pleasant shock and surprise which again turn into tears.  

When she realise that she has topped the exam, Geetali breaks down in heavy tears, overwhelmed by emotion. Her mother, being beside her, quickly hugs her tightly as months of hard work and stress give way to a huge sigh of relief.  

Geetali's feat is celebrated not only due to her hard work bearing fruits but also for the natural and original emotions that she exudes in the video. The moment, capturing her raw and personal emotion, hit home as students, parents, and educators countrywide acknowledged the discipline needed to experience such a result. 

How did Geetali top CLAT 2026 exam? 

During her 11th class, Geetali developed a strong interest in law while she was pursuing Humanities. Her subjects in 10+2 education helped her understand the concepts and score well.  

At 17, Geetali achieved All India Rank 1 in CLAT 2026 with an exceptional score of 112.75 out of 119. 

