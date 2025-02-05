The viral video, with over 36 million views and 11 lakh likes, shows the man calmly catching the python.

A video of a man pulling a massive python from a canal has gone viral, with over 36 million views. In the video, the man calmly approaches the snake in the water. Despite the python's movements, he stays calm, gripping it carefully and slowly guiding it out.

The snake lunges at him, but he skillfully dodges, showing confidence and skill. After a few moves, he successfully lifts the python from the canal, impressing viewers with his bravery and precision.

The video, shared by 'Vishal Snake Saver' on Instagram, has sparked a lot of reactions. One user wrote, "Meanwhile, I’m scared of cockroaches, lizards, and mice. Salute to this guy." Another said, "I would have run away! This guy is a hero."

However, some viewers were worried. One comment read, "I'm not sure pulling out a python like that is a good idea – it could have been dangerous."

