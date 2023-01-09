Gay couple who went viral for traditional Hindu wedding is expecting their first child

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who went viral online in 2019 with their lavish Hindu wedding in New Jersey, are now expecting their first child, due in May. People magazine posted adorable images from the couple's paternity shoot on Instagram.

The pair have been learning about the nuances of having biological children since getting married. The couple had to learn about the differences between gestational carriers, egg donors, and surrogates before picking which partner would be a part of the expansion of their family.

Additionally, they learned that their costs were higher than those for heterosexual couples. It took four rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) after they discovered the egg donor before they could confirm the good news.

The couple recently revealed the good news, announcing the birth of a new child to the family. Shah and Madiraju posted excerpts of their unborn child's ultrasound images on Instagram.

(Also Read: Watch: Video of another mid-air fight goes viral, shirtless man throws punches at co-passenger)

“Never in our wildest dreams would we have thought that a casual bump in at a birthday party 6 years ago would find us our forever soulmate and give us the courage to stand against the world. And here we are getting ready to be dads!! Beyond excited to welcome our little nugget, May 2023.”

People adored the images and videos and poured their love and congratulations for the pair into the comments area. Many people expressed their hope that the baby will make their life luckier and happier.

“We met three years ago in a small Lower East Side bar for a friend’s birthday. Since that night, we have been together, although we have completely different personalities, thanks to our similar interests we hit it off instantly. Aditya is very creative. For me, being in performing arts, that was very important. I desired a partner who is passionate,” Shah was quoted as saying by Vogue in 2020.

After being in love for a year, they came out to their parents. The pair excelled at their Hindu-style fairy-tale wedding by dressing in gorgeous matching attire.