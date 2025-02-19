Adani Group is competing to produce India's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), aiming to challenge global space leaders like SpaceX.

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani is making a bold entry into the space sector, as his company, the Adani Group, competes to manufacture India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). This move positions Adani to challenge global space industry giants, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, in the growing satellite launch market.

Adani Group Joins the Race

The Adani Group is one of the three finalists chosen to produce India's SSLV, a key development in the nation's space sector. The other two competitors are Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), both state-owned companies. If Adani wins the contract, Adani Defense Systems, in partnership with its subsidiary Alpha Design Technologies, would take on the responsibility of manufacturing these launch vehicles in India.

What is SSLV?

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is a rocket developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to provide cost-effective solutions for launching small satellites into space. This vehicle can carry payloads of up to 500 kg to low-Earth orbit (LEO), a crucial capability as demand grows globally for launching small satellites. SSLV has significant commercial potential, especially with the increasing need for small satellite deployment in industries such as communication, weather forecasting, and Earth observation.

Privatization of India’s Space Sector

India’s move to privatize the SSLV production comes after the successful launch of the SSLV in 2023. The government’s decision to transfer production and technology to private companies aims to boost the country’s commercial space capabilities and enable competition in the global satellite launch market, which is currently dominated by companies like SpaceX.

The contract for SSLV production attracted bids from 20 companies. The winner will pay ISRO around Rs 3 billion for access to the vehicle's manufacturing process, design details, and quality assurance training. The contract, which lasts for 24 months, also includes technical support and the successful execution of two SSLV launches.

Experts believe this privatization initiative is a game-changer for India's space industry. By involving private players like the Adani Group, India is positioning itself to play a stronger role in the global space race.