The grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, with devotees arriving in large numbers to take holy dips in Triveni Sangam. As per official records, over 50 crore devotees have visited the Mahakumbh Mela, held once in every 144 years.

Meanwhile, a fun AI video, featuring billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others running small shops at the Mela.

The video, shared on 'X', is grabbing eyeballs, with netizens posting their views on the same. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "AI is Getting Out Of Control. Famous Personalities Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk.. at Kumbh Mela at their Shops".

Take a look

The viral clip also featured Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, dressed in Indian attires.

Here's how netizens reacted

"This is way too real! Brilliant", an user commented.

Another user hilariously wrote, "AI is getting dangerous day by day".

"Interesting", a third joined.