Billionaire Gautam Adani's visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan sparked mixed reactions on social media, highlighting religious harmony and criticism.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani recently visited the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, offering prayers and seeking blessings. His wife, Priti Adani, accompanied him on this visit, which took place on February 15. The shrine is the final resting place of the revered Islamic saint, Khwaja Mu'in al-Din Chishti, also known as Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

Adani shared photos of his visit on social media, writing, “Prayers for blessings and safety for all.” His post quickly went viral, attracting a mix of reactions from users online. While many praised his visit and shared messages of unity and respect for all religions, others were critical of his decision.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Several users supported Adani’s visit, emphasizing the importance of religious harmony. One user wrote, “Some people were talking about digging up this very Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Perhaps they do not truly understand their religion. Our Hindu faith teaches us to respect all religions.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, “Absolutely! God is one. Respect all religions.” Others described Ajmer Sharif as a divine place where “all powers bow down.” Another commented, “Only those come to Ajmer whom Khwaja calls.”

However, not all responses were positive. Some users expressed disappointment and questioned Adani’s motives. A user sarcastically remarked, “Kya majboori rahi hogi (What could have been the compulsion?)” Another wrote, “Why, have you lost faith in Sanatan, or was the Sangam bath just for show?”

A few users made political references, suggesting that Adani’s visit would have sparked controversy if it had been done by opposition leaders. One comment read, “Just imagine if it was Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, or Mamata Banerjee. Bhakts would be assuming them in the reply section. BJP would be holding a press conference to prove them Muslim appeasement leaders.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Gautam Adani has not responded to the controversy. His visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah highlights the shrine’s deep significance and its role in India’s rich religious and cultural heritage.