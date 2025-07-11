Gaurav Taneja misses birthday cake due to rains, Zomato sends special hamper instead: 'I received Rs 75 coupon'

Zomato sent Taneja a personalised chai hamper, balloons, and a heartfelt note.

Gaurav Taneja, aka flying beast, couldn't cut his birthday cake due to Gurugram's heavy rains, but to make up for cancelling his order, Zomato sent him a huge hamper.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taneja shared that his birthday cake delivery was cancelled on July 10 due to heavy rain, but the next day, he received an unexpected surprise.

Zomato's special gesture

“My Birthday Cake got cancelled by Zomato yesterday (heavy rains). So today they sent this!!” Taneja wrote in the caption, alongside the Zomato hamper and a sorry note.

Zomato sent Taneja a personalised chai hamper, balloons, and a heartfelt note. “My birthday cake got cancelled by @zomato yesterday (heavy rains). So today they sent this,” the YouTuber wrote in the caption.

In the note, Zomato apologised for cancelling The Flying Beast's order.

“We truly messed up – and we're really sorry,” the note read. “You’ve always shown us so much love. So today, on your special day (and ours too), we wanted to send some back in your style,” the note added.

Even though the chai hamper was specially curated are the Flying Beat, Zomato ensured his birthday gift included even his family members in the note. They even acknowledged that Gairav Taneja recently bought a house for his parent.

Have a look

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''General public would have gotten Rs 75 coupon on an order of Rs 1500 (non-refundable).''

Another user said, ''Wow since when did zomato start doing this? We only receive a refund.''

A third user commented, ''They did this because you are a big influencer nahin to bechare aam aadmi ko toh ghar pe sooji halwe ka cake bana kar hi kaatna padta. PS: Belated happy birthday to you.''

