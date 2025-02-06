Gaurav Taneja had appeared on Shark Tank India to pitch his protein powder brand, Beast Life.

Gaurav Taneja, popular YouTuber and entrepreneur, has finally struck a deal days after he couldn't get one on Shark Tank India. Taneja had appeared on the TV reality show to pitch his protein powder brand, Beast Life, asking for Rs 1 crore in exchange for a 1 per cent equity stake.

Popularly known as Flying Beast, the 38-year-old has now partnered with farmers in Rajasthan in a bid to expand his dairy brand, Rozier. He announced the news in his latest vlog, titled 'Inke Gao Mein Deal Pakki Ho Gayi'. The title appears to be a subtle dig at the reality show. In the vlog, Taneja documented his journey across several villages in Rajasthan, as he attempted to on-board farmers to source milk from them.

Introducing his mission, he said, “You must be wondering why we’re here. Through Rozier, we work with farmers who own desi cows. But there are lots of farmers in our country who aren’t getting accurate value for the milk produced by their desi cows. They’re migrating to other kinds of cows, or buffalo. We’ve committed to creating a community of farmers and educating them about desi cows. The good thing is that our consumers understand the value of desi cows, and we want to encourage this.”

He further emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous cattle breeds and ensuring farmers receive fair compensation for their milk. Taneja currently has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and 9.28 million subscribers on YouTube.