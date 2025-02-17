The BeerBiceps controversy escalates as Gaurav Taneja criticizes the legal crackdown on Ranveer Allahbadia, questioning selective action against content creators.

It has been nearly a week since YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, faced backlash over a controversial joke made on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. What started as public outrage over his remarks has now turned into a full-fledged legal battle, with multiple FIRs filed and authorities from different states getting involved.

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, was among the first to call out Ranveer’s comments. However, as the controversy has grown, Gaurav now feels that the situation has taken a drastic turn, becoming more about harassment than justice. In a video posted on Instagram, he expressed his concern, saying that while criticism was necessary, the way things are unfolding seems excessive.

“When this controversy first started, I thought it was great that the youth of this country still care about tradition and culture. They were standing up for what they believed in, and that’s absolutely right,” Gaurav said. “But now, what is happening? This is going too far.”

He pointed out how authorities are not just investigating Ranveer but also summoning past guests of the show and even taking in the show’s editor. He also mentioned that Ranveer had to approach the Supreme Court to request that all the FIRs against him be clubbed together. “Police from multiple states are involved now. Even the editor of the show has been taken in. And now they are summoning guests who appeared on past episodes. This is getting out of hand,” he added.

Gaurav also raised a larger issue about YouTube’s role in the matter. He questioned why only individual content creators were being targeted while the platform itself, owned by Google, continues to allow such content. “If offensive content is such a big issue, then why is YouTube letting it stay online in the first place? Why not question Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai? But of course, they won’t do that. They’ll only go after the weaker ones—the ones they can harass,” he argued.

According to him, the law should be about fairness, not about who holds more power. “Punishment should fit the crime. What’s happening right now is not about right and wrong anymore. It’s about who has the ability to go after whom. This is not the democracy we voted for,” he said.

Following the massive backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology, and YouTube removed the controversial episode from its platform. Samay Raina also decided to delete all previous episodes of his show and assured full cooperation with the authorities.

While the debate over Ranveer’s remarks continues, the bigger question remains—where should the line be drawn between accountability and harassment in online content creation?