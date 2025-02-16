Speaking at an event at IIT Delhi, Gaurav revealed that he was initially shocked by Ritu’s decision

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, recently shared insights about his wife Ritu Rathee’s decision to leave social media at the height of her influencer career. Ritu, who had around 2 million Instagram followers and was considered India’s top mom influencer, surprised many, including Gaurav, when she chose to step away.

Speaking at an event at IIT Delhi, Gaurav revealed that he was initially shocked by Ritu’s decision. “I told her she was wasting her profile,” he admitted. However, Ritu explained that success meant something different to her. “Why do you think having a big bank balance is success? That is your thinking. I want to spend time with my kids. I am also a pilot, and I am happy with that,” she told him. This conversation made Gaurav reflect on the idea that success is different for everyone.

Ritu’s decision came amid speculation about their personal life. Last year, a video of her getting emotional at a spiritual gathering led to rumors about problems in their marriage.

However, both Gaurav and Ritu denied the claims, saying the video was taken out of context. Gaurav later addressed the situation in a YouTube video, urging people to respect their privacy.

Gaurav and Ritu, married since 2016, have two daughters. While Gaurav remains active as a content creator, Ritu has chosen to focus on her family and career as a pilot.