Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is a well-known YouTuber with nearly 10 million followers. Over the years, he has garnered a massive fanbase by sharing glimpses of his daily life, fitness routines, and moments with his family. Recently, however, fans noticed the absence of his pet dog, Mau, from his videos. Addressing the speculation in a vlog titled “Where is Mau?”, Gaurav explained why Mau has been missing.

In the video, Gaurav revealed that his father had expressed concerns about keeping the dog at home. He also cited religious reasons behind the decision to relocate Mau to a family farm. While the YouTuber shared a clip of Mau seemingly enjoying life on the farm, the decision sparked significant backlash online, with many accusing him of abandoning his pet.

Critics labeled Gaurav “selfish,” with several viewers expressing their disappointment and threatening to unsubscribe from his channel. One user wrote, “Don’t get a pet if you can’t commit to looking after them. No religion teaches you to abandon your pets; they are like your children. Grow up and take responsibility for your selfishness.”

Another comment read, “Mau ko laya views ke liye tha. Ab aa nahi rahe toh hata diya. He is very smart.”

A third user added, “Today I unsubscribed you! I was following you since years.. I couldn't even bear to hear the full explanation.. you did a paap now.. giving a family to this voiceless and abondoning Mau was extremely ruthless! Aaj bol rahe ho chahe khatam ho jaye channel.. ek din sab khatam ho jayega.. tab pata chalega! Goodbye!!”

The controversy continues to grow as Gaurav has yet to address the criticism directly. Meanwhile, his latest vlog includes a short clip of Mau adapting to life at the farm.