Taneja, who left a successful career as a pilot to become one of India's top content creators, is widely respected for his in-depth knowledge of aviation and analysis of aviation issues.

Commercial pilot-turned-social media influencer Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, said the Air India Dreamliner plane crash in Ahmedabad was suspected to have been caused by a dual-engine failure, an extremely rare incident.

“Looks like a Dual Engine Failure after Take Off. Nothing short of a complete power loss can force a modern aircraft into that kind of sink rate, right after take off. Praying for everyone on board," said Taneja, a popular YouTuber.

Responding to a question on dual engine failure, he said, "It is extremely extremely extremely rare... If the pilot loses both engines after taking off from a height of 600 feet when there is a building in front, there is nothing he can do."

On June 12, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's airport for London. Boeing 787-8 was flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick carrying 242 people were on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft began losing altitude shortly after reaching around 825 feet and crashed between 1 PM and 2 PM IST in Meghani Nagar, erupting in black smoke and fire.

Taneja, who left a successful career as a pilot to become one of India's top content creators, is widely respected for his in-depth knowledge of aviation and analysis of aviation issues.

Also read: Astrologer faces backlash for linking old prediction to Air India crash in Ahmedabad: 'Astrology is not fate...'