GATE Result 2023 out: Candidates flood Twitter with memes as website crashes due to heavy traffic

GATE Result 2023 has been declared. As the website face issues due to heavy traffic, candidates flood Twitter with hilarious memes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

GATE Result 2023 out: Candidates flood Twitter with memes as website crashes due to heavy traffic
GATE Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The GATE result 2023 was released by IIT Kanpur on Thursday at the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the engineering exam can now check results. Although, there is a slight delay in the website due to heavy traffic. 

The candidates however took to social media and shared hilarious memes on the situation. Check here some of the funniest memes shared by candidates on the GATE result 2023: 

Read: GATE Result 2023 declared at gate.iitk.ac.in: See here how to check

 

 

