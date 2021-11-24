Search icon
‘Garlic bole to Adrak’: Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's faux pas sparks a meme fest on social media

It seems that during his interaction with the media the Pakistani minister failed to recall what garlic meant in Urdu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

In a hilarious incident, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry was caught on camera saying that garlic is ginger. The video of the Chaudhry's gaffe has now gone viral on social media leaving netizens in splits.

The incident happened when Chaudhry was addressing a press conference on inflation. It seems that during his interaction with the media the Pakistani minister failed to recall what garlic meant in Urdu. It is to be noted that Chaudhry was talking about the decrease in price for garlic and onion.

Netizens responsed to Chaudhry's faux pas by starting a meme fest.

Although people around the minister prompted him that garlic is lehsun, he did not listen to them and said, “Garlic is adrak (ginger).”

