‘Garlic bole to Adrak’: Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's faux pas sparks a meme fest on social media

In a hilarious incident, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry was caught on camera saying that garlic is ginger. The video of the Chaudhry's gaffe has now gone viral on social media leaving netizens in splits.

The incident happened when Chaudhry was addressing a press conference on inflation. It seems that during his interaction with the media the Pakistani minister failed to recall what garlic meant in Urdu. It is to be noted that Chaudhry was talking about the decrease in price for garlic and onion.

"Garlic is adrak," information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021

Netizens responsed to Chaudhry's faux pas by starting a meme fest.

Meanwhile Garlic .. somewhere in parallel universe.. pic.twitter.com/mz7wFuk2lx — D (@dharmeshtwits) November 23, 2021

Although people around the minister prompted him that garlic is lehsun, he did not listen to them and said, “Garlic is adrak (ginger).”