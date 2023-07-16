'Garden of snakes': Scary footage shows rare glimpse of serpent farming, know the location here

Headlines

Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Madhya Pradesh: Big fraud in the name of Prasuti Sahayata Yojana

What is ‘irradiation’, technology India is piloting to make onions last longer? Know benefits for consumers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Ratan Raajputh talks about shocking casting couch experience, claims her drink was spiked: 'He is big name in industry'

This Jamshedpur woman went against family, started lingerie brand that caught Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata’s eye

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Kadha: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic spices drink

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Wagner Group Mutiny: 36 hours and hundreds of kilometres of rebellion unfolded

DNA | How Ajit Pawar planned his rebellion against Sharad Pawar

Ratan Raajputh talks about shocking casting couch experience, claims her drink was spiked: 'He is big name in industry'

Palak Tiwari brutally trolled for her 'pathetic' ramp walk in viral video: 'No charm, no grace'

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

HomeViral

Viral

'Garden of snakes': Scary footage shows rare glimpse of serpent farming, know the location here

Vietnam is home to an extraordinary snake garden known as Trại rần Đồng Tâm (Dồng Tâm Snake Farm). This unique farm spans 12 hectares and is dedicated to snake farming and the cultivation of medicinal materials.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In gardens across the world, such as mango, litchi, and jamun orchards in villages, the joy of secretly plucking fruits from the gardener's trees is unparalleled. As urban areas embrace gardening, people now have the opportunity to grow their own gardens, enjoying not only fresh air but also the taste of freshly harvested fruits. However, have you ever heard of a snake garden? While it may sound like a joke, there is a remarkable country where such a garden actually exists.

Vietnam is home to an extraordinary snake garden known as Trại rần Đồng Tâm (Dồng Tâm Snake Farm). This unique farm spans 12 hectares and is dedicated to snake farming and the cultivation of medicinal materials. Surprisingly, instead of traditional fruit-bearing trees, the branches in this garden are filled with snakes, offering a captivating sight for visitors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@kohtshoww)

With over four hundred species of poisonous snakes, the Trại rần Đồng Tâm Snake Farm serves a crucial purpose. These venomous creatures are cultivated for their potent venom, which is used to produce medicines and antidotes. The farm plays a vital role in snake research, daily conducting experiments to develop effective antidotes for snakebites. Remarkably, they have successfully created antidotes for most snake species found within the farm.

What was once primarily a research facility has now transformed into a popular tourist destination. Millions of tourists visit the Dong Tam Snake Farm each year, fascinated by the unusual sight of snakes adorning the tree branches. The farm offers various facilities to accommodate the visitors, providing a unique experience in the midst of venomous creatures.

Beyond its role as a tourist attraction, the farm serves a practical purpose. Approximately 1,500 people seek treatment at the Dong Tam Snake Farm annually after suffering snakebites. The availability of specialized treatment and the ongoing research conducted at the farm contribute to its significance in combating snakebite incidents. It serves as a vital resource for developing effective treatments and antidotes.

The recent viral video showcasing the Trại rần Đồng Tâm Snake Farm on social media has surprised and intrigued countless individuals who were previously unaware of such a garden's existence. The video has shed light on this hidden gem, highlighting its significance as both a research facility and a tourist attraction. The farm's dedication to snake farming, research, and the production of medicines and antidotes for snakebites is commendable.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi flood update: Yamuna water level slowly recedes, but concerns remain amid rain forecast

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Delhi flooded despite no rain in last 4 days, reasons could be...

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE