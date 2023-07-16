'Garden of snakes': Scary footage shows rare glimpse of serpent farming, know the location here

Vietnam is home to an extraordinary snake garden known as Trại rần Đồng Tâm (Dồng Tâm Snake Farm). This unique farm spans 12 hectares and is dedicated to snake farming and the cultivation of medicinal materials.

New Delhi: In gardens across the world, such as mango, litchi, and jamun orchards in villages, the joy of secretly plucking fruits from the gardener's trees is unparalleled. As urban areas embrace gardening, people now have the opportunity to grow their own gardens, enjoying not only fresh air but also the taste of freshly harvested fruits. However, have you ever heard of a snake garden? While it may sound like a joke, there is a remarkable country where such a garden actually exists.

Vietnam is home to an extraordinary snake garden known as Trại rần Đồng Tâm (Dồng Tâm Snake Farm). This unique farm spans 12 hectares and is dedicated to snake farming and the cultivation of medicinal materials. Surprisingly, instead of traditional fruit-bearing trees, the branches in this garden are filled with snakes, offering a captivating sight for visitors.

With over four hundred species of poisonous snakes, the Trại rần Đồng Tâm Snake Farm serves a crucial purpose. These venomous creatures are cultivated for their potent venom, which is used to produce medicines and antidotes. The farm plays a vital role in snake research, daily conducting experiments to develop effective antidotes for snakebites. Remarkably, they have successfully created antidotes for most snake species found within the farm.

What was once primarily a research facility has now transformed into a popular tourist destination. Millions of tourists visit the Dong Tam Snake Farm each year, fascinated by the unusual sight of snakes adorning the tree branches. The farm offers various facilities to accommodate the visitors, providing a unique experience in the midst of venomous creatures.

Beyond its role as a tourist attraction, the farm serves a practical purpose. Approximately 1,500 people seek treatment at the Dong Tam Snake Farm annually after suffering snakebites. The availability of specialized treatment and the ongoing research conducted at the farm contribute to its significance in combating snakebite incidents. It serves as a vital resource for developing effective treatments and antidotes.

The recent viral video showcasing the Trại rần Đồng Tâm Snake Farm on social media has surprised and intrigued countless individuals who were previously unaware of such a garden's existence. The video has shed light on this hidden gem, highlighting its significance as both a research facility and a tourist attraction. The farm's dedication to snake farming, research, and the production of medicines and antidotes for snakebites is commendable.