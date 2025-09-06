Add DNA as a Preferred Source
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping, and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping,  and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees are now ready to bid farewell to Ganpatti Bappa, and inviting him to visit early next tear, with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (Ganapati Bappa morya, come early next year). Th Ganpati Visarjan is a scared ritual in Hindu tradition, where Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed into the river and sea, to bid him a fareweel, after long days of celebrating his arrival. Here are 15 farewell quotes for Anant Chaturdashi. 

Here are 15 quotes on Ganesh Visarjan 2025

  • On this Anant Chaturdashi, may your life be filled with positive energy and happiness.
  • May this Visarjan mark the beginning of new achievements and happiness.
  • Bappa says goodbye for now, but may His blessings stay with you forever.
  • Visarjan is not goodbye, it’s a promise to meet again.
  • Goodbye Bappa, till next year, remain in our hearts.
  • Visarjan is not the end, it’s the start of hope
  • Visarjan reminds us that devotion is more important than rituals.
  • Anant Chaturdashi is the perfect time to express gratitude to Bappa.
  • Bappa may leave today, but His teachings stay forever.
  • Farewell Bappa, come back soon! Wishing you a blessed Ganesh Visarjan.
  • Happy Ganesh Visarjan! Let’s celebrate the devotion and love of Bappa together.
  • May every moment today be filled with Bappa’s divine blessings.
  • Ganesh Visarjan is a reminder that Lord Ganesha is the remover of all obstacles. He is the one who helps us to overcome all the challenges in our lives.
  • With a tearful eye, we say goodbye to our beloved Bappa. But we know that he will always be with us in our hearts and in our souls.
  • As we immerse Lord Ganesha in the water, we pray that he will return to us next year with even more joy and happiness.

 

 

 

