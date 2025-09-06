Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping, and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping, and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees are now ready to bid farewell to Ganpatti Bappa, and inviting him to visit early next tear, with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (Ganapati Bappa morya, come early next year). Th Ganpati Visarjan is a scared ritual in Hindu tradition, where Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed into the river and sea, to bid him a fareweel, after long days of celebrating his arrival. Here are 15 farewell quotes for Anant Chaturdashi.

Here are 15 quotes on Ganesh Visarjan 2025