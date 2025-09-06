'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him
Amid India-US tariff conflict, PM Modi to skip General Debate at high-level UNGA 80th session
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik doesn’t even look at his family, talks about their broken bond
Big UPDATE for Indian nationals, New Zealand revises visa requirements for students, professionals, will now only accept..., effective from...
Kiku Sharda breaks his silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show after reports of 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek
Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?
'I don't think we have...': Donald Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
VIRAL
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping, and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration started on August 27, with Lrd Ganesh blessing the devotees. Now, the 10-day-long devotion, dancing on dhols, pandal hopping, and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 now comes to end, as today marks the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees are now ready to bid farewell to Ganpatti Bappa, and inviting him to visit early next tear, with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (Ganapati Bappa morya, come early next year). Th Ganpati Visarjan is a scared ritual in Hindu tradition, where Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed into the river and sea, to bid him a fareweel, after long days of celebrating his arrival. Here are 15 farewell quotes for Anant Chaturdashi.