"Ganja company': Twitter flooded with memes over Amazon marijuana scandal

After the news broke, netizens were quite amused and ‘Ganja Company’ started trending on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 05:04 PM IST

The internet is overflowing with memes after the news of the Madhya Pradesh Police busting an online marijuana sale racket came to the fore.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), after being tipped off by the Bhind police, the police in Visakhapatnam have recovered 48 kg marijuana from one of Amazon's partners. An FIR was registered in this connection on November 20 under the NDPS Act, 1985, CAIT claimed in a statement.

Terming Amazon as a `Ganja Company`, CAIT national President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have demanded that keeping in view the scale of illegality by Amazon, the government should immediately suspend Amazon`s operations in India and arrest Amazon officials besides registering a case of treason against the company.

After the news broke out about the alleged marijuana racket on the e-Commerce major, netizens were quite amused and ‘Ganja Company’ started trending on Twitter.

