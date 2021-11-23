"Ganja company': Twitter flooded with memes over Amazon marijuana scandal

The internet is overflowing with memes after the news of the Madhya Pradesh Police busting an online marijuana sale racket came to the fore.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), after being tipped off by the Bhind police, the police in Visakhapatnam have recovered 48 kg marijuana from one of Amazon's partners. An FIR was registered in this connection on November 20 under the NDPS Act, 1985, CAIT claimed in a statement.

Terming Amazon as a `Ganja Company`, CAIT national President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal have demanded that keeping in view the scale of illegality by Amazon, the government should immediately suspend Amazon`s operations in India and arrest Amazon officials besides registering a case of treason against the company.

After the news broke out about the alleged marijuana racket on the e-Commerce major, netizens were quite amused and ‘Ganja Company’ started trending on Twitter.

Ganja Company



Drugies looking for Drug option to order In Amazon app : pic.twitter.com/ZCecFkzMuO — Say it (@justburself24) November 22, 2021

What else u expect ?

Ganja Company pic.twitter.com/8MIHtksAG8 November 22, 2021

After reading that Amazon is selling marijuana and people calling it Ganja company



Stoners going on amazon like pic.twitter.com/4akqW8MNcU — (@poppoyee) November 22, 2021

Amazon being ganja company

Meanwhile backbencher be like : pic.twitter.com/BpDArUfwix November 22, 2021

Wait a minute this not the green tea that I ordered online.



Ganja Company pic.twitter.com/uxQRoVw3rL — MR Wise (@Hindibelt) November 22, 2021