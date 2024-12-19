Stretching 594 kilometers, the Ganga Expressway aims to enhance connectivity between eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, linking Meerut to Prayagraj

The Ganga Expressway, a key infrastructure project in Uttar Pradesh, is facing delays due to restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 4) in Delhi-NCR regions like Meerut, Hapur, and Bulandshahr. Initially scheduled to be operational by December 18, 2024, the expressway is now expected to be completed by March or April 2025.

Despite significant progress, with 92% of geographical work and 98% of structural work completed, only 71% of the overall construction is finished. The delay means it will not be ready for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, according to reports.

A notable feature of the expressway is its crossing over the Agra-Moradabad National Highway at Laharvan village in Sambhal district. Additionally, two overbridges are being constructed—one on the Aligarh-Bareilly railway track and another for facilitating interchanges. The overbridge work is 98% complete, according to reports.

Once operational, the expressway is expected to significantly boost regional development, reduce travel time, and improve road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. However, for now, commuters will have to wait for its full completion in 2025.