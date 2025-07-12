Ganga aarti performed on Canada’s Credit River, internet calls it 'mini Varanasi'

People called this spiritual event a magical experience, filled with illuminating diyas, chantings and traditional rituals.

To revive spiritual traditions away from home, the Indian community performed a grand Ganga Aarti on the banks of Canada's Credit River in Mississauga earlier this week.

According to the Indian Consulate in Toronto, Consul General Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti. Sharing photos of the event on Instagram, the Consulate said, "Consul General Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti. The Aarti was a soulful evening of divine chants and holy mantras on the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park in Mississauga, organised by Team @radiodhesham."

A video of the event, which has gone viral on social media platforms, captures the visuals and sounds of the divine ritual, which is similar to the famous aartis held at the ghats of Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi.

Meanwhile, the video received mixed reactions from internet users, with some appreciating the move, while some criticised it.

One user said, ''Does it make sense to perform Ganga Aarti on the credit river?''

Another user wrote, ''Aren’t you supposed to have Ganga arti on the banks of the river 'Ganga'? Don’t just make fun of anything, loses the value it holds.''

A third user said, ''This is more like Credit Aarti. Not surprised as the ones doing this are probably ‘nationalist’ NRI fans of Creditjeevi.''

